Sink your teeth into the “Charger Wrap” with a simple recipe for healthy kids

The “Charger Wrap” is a hunger buster your kids are sure to enjoy and be able to easily prepare themselves, giving parents one less thing to worry about on a busy weeknight.

The healthy and delicious wrap features a whole-grain soft flour tortilla with seasoned chicken breast chunks along with fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sweet green peppers, and a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese.

  1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap
  2. Cut chicken into small pieces and place in a large bowl
  3. Sprinkle chicken with lemon and pepper then gently toss to coat chicken evenly with seasoning
  4. Place chicken on whole-grain tortilla
  5. Slice a 1/4 cup of lettuce, 1 tablespoon of green peppers, and 3 tablespoons of tomatoes
  6. Add veggies and 1/2 a tablespoon of mozzarella cheese
  7. Roll the “Charger Wrap” and enjoy

