BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have issued a boil water advisory for people in the Pine Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park in Towanda.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the advisory is necessary because of repairs being made to part of the Towanda public water supply system. During the repairs, there will be a loss of pressure in the system, which could lead to the chance of bacteria getting into the water.

The advisory will last until the KDHE says the water has been tested and is safe to drink.

Residents of the Pine Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-536-2243 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, click here.