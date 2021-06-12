State of Addiction: Where to find help

The humidity is crawling out of central and eastern Kansas as the cold front that rolled through yesterday continues to push off towards the east. However, that cold front did not do much to keep the heat from making a return to the Sunflower State this weekend as daytime highs climbed back into the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mild for most. Temperatures return to the 60s overnight, with an isolated chance for showers and storms across far southwestern Kansas tonight.