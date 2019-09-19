States move to ban flavored e-cigs

NEW YORK (NBC) – New York and Michigan have taken action in response to a spike in vaping related illnesses and underage use of the product. The two states are working on banning most flavored e-cigarettes. The move comes a week after President Trump announced that his administration is working on a nationwide ban.

“I’m not waiting for the federal government to come protect the people of the state of New York,” said New York governor, Andrew Cuomo.

Advocates for the product, however, state that removing the flavors will not contribute to the decline of underage use.

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating 380 vaping related illnesses across 36 states, many of these cases involve young, previously healthy people.

