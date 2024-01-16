WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mental health resources are strengthening in Sedgwick County.

Mental Health America (MHA) of South Central Kansas merged with Stop Suicide ICT after Stop Suicide ICT announced it was closing. Now, its work will continue.

“One of the things we are really excited about Stop Suicide ICT is that they have done a fantastic job over the years of developing a strong volunteer base and a wide presence on social media in terms of education, and that for us is really important,” said Mary Jones, President and CEO of MHA.

Stop Suicide ICT is a non-profit that serves the community through suicide prevention and education. The MHA said when they learned it would dissolve, they decided to absorb it, adding its mission aligns with the MHA.

“Stop Suicide ICT has been a really strong force in our community, and they’re recognized and have a great reputation. For us, we didn’t want to see that work go away because the corporation needed to dissolve,” said Jones.

The MHA says the addition of Stop Suicide ICT lets them have stronger participation in the national Zero Suicide Initiative, which MHA signed two years ago.

Whether it’s for a family member, friend, co-worker, or for yourself, there is help out there for anyone needing help with mental health. Click here to find a list of local resources.