Studies examine marijuana impact on health, pregnancy

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (NBC) – Scientists say smoking pot could expose users to the same toxic chemicals found in tobacco smoke.

The new study from the CDC and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute looked at nearly 250 adults. It showed people who only smoked marijuana had higher blood and urine levels of toxins linked to neurological damage, cancer and other health issues than non-smokers.

Those who smoked both marijuana and tobacco had even higher levels of these chemicals.

A separate study finds women who use marijuana could have a more difficult time trying to get pregnant.

Government researchers looked at 1200 women who were trying to conceive after suffering at least one miscarriage. Those who said they had recently used cannabis products were 40% less likely to become pregnant than non-users.

Experts say differences in marijuana users’ reproductive hormones could play a role.