Study: At what age can you leave your child home alone?

by: WHO-TV

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHOTV) – A new study by the University of Iowa asked hundreds of experts how old children should be before their parents leave them home alone.

A survey of 500 social workers found most of them agreed kids should be at least 12 years old before they are left alone for four hours or more.

The majority of social workers surveyed felt it would be considered neglect if the child was 10 or younger. However, that is only as long as there were no injuries and no state laws on the topic.

Experts say that every child is different and they advise parents to talk with their pediatricians.

Kansas Department of Children and Families: Factors to consider before leaving a child home alone

