Study shows top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2020

(NEWS10) – Another page in the book called life will be turned Tuesday night as the world gets ready to ring in another new year.

With a new year, come new goals for many. According to a study, only 8 percent of people who make New Year’s resolutions actually achieve them.

A poll was conducted with the top resolutions for 2020. Among the list, actually sticking to the resolution was the number one goal.

The survey gathered the opinion of 274,779 Americans. Here are the top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2020:

1. Actually doing my New Year’s resolution
2. Trying something new
3. Eat more of my favorite foods
4. Lose weight/diet
5. Go to the gym
6. Be happier/better mental health
7. Be more healthy
8. Be a better person
9. Upgrade my technology
10. Staying motivated

