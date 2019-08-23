Surgeon saves baby’s vision

NEW YORK (NBC News) – Hemangiomas are the most common tumors of childhood.

They’re a type of birthmark found on about one in 10 infants.

Most never cause problems, but for one little girl named Noor, hers was anything but benign.

Noor lives in Kuwait where her dad is a contractor for the U.S. Army. She was born with a hemangioma, and besides blocking her vision, her family worried about the psychological impact it would have on her later in life.

So, Noor’s dad emailed Dr. Gregory Levitin at the New York Ear and Eye Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

After a lot of coordination and a long trip to America, Dr. Levitin was able to remove 80 percent of the hemangioma from Noor’s face.

Dr. Levitin says Noor will need at least two or three laser treatments over the course of the next six to 12 months to reduce the redness.

He will also continue to consult on her case with her parents via email.

