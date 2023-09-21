WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A recently-released survey from the U.S. Census Bureau indicated nearly 250,000 Kansans did not have health insurance.

A news release from the governor’s office says the survey reflects data collected in 2022 to assess health insurance coverage rates across Kansas and the United States.

Kansas’ uninsured rate for working-age adults of 12.5% surpassed the national rate of 11.3% for the second straight year.

“While 40 other states have expanded Medicaid, Kansas continues to lag behind the nation in health care coverage because the legislative has yet to accept the federal funding – which Kansans have already paid for through taxes – needed to get more workers insured,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “That’s unacceptable. Kansans should call their legislator and urge them to expand Medicaid this upcoming legislative session.”

The news release says prior to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, the rate of Kansans with health coverage was better than the national average, but it has fallen since the Kansas legislature hasn’t expanded medicaid.