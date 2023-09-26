WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Heart Association is pushing for more people to learn CPR.

Heather Smart, the senior development director with the AHA, joined KSN News to talk about the importance on Tuesday.

“It can literally save a life,” Smart said. “If people know how to properly administer hands-only CPR and do the chest compressions at the right pace and speed, it can literally save someone’s life.”

Smart said Damar Hamlin, who is national ambassador to the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers movement, is on a mission to teach hands-only CPR. CPR helped save Hamlin’s life earlier when he collapsed on the field during an NFL game this year.

To learn more about hands-only CPR, click here for resources.