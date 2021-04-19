Time to check your medicine cabinet and take action

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Saturday, you have the chance to clear your cabinets and drawers of any unused medicines and safely dispose of them at one of many locations across Kansas.

April 24 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take-Back Day. The idea is to get potentially dangerous medicines out of your home where children and teenagers could get into them.

The DEA says people who misuse drugs often get the drugs from family and friends’ medicine cabinets.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, more than 101 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas since the first Drug Take-Back Day in 2010.

The drug take-back hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

To find a drop-off location near you, visit TakeBackDay.DEA.gov.

If you cannot make it on Saturday, you can contact your local sheriff’s office or police station throughout the year for medicine disposal options.