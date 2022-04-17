WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Allergy season is just around the corner, and several Wichitans are already experiencing the side effects. KSN News talked with a local pediatrician who says there are several remedies for allergies.

One thing Dr. Amy Seery recommends is people look at the weather before heading outside. Making sure you know the temperature and wind speed could help you determine the amount of pollen that may be blowing.

Another thing people can do is change their old air filters, keep their windows slightly open and take a shower after being outside for long periods of time.

“We are going to have people start mowing their lawn. We are going to have high winds. It’s going to kick a lot of microparticles into the air, and trees will start dumping their pollen. So, a lot of people are going to start getting some flare-ups,” said Seery.

She also recommends people flush their sinus by using the over-the-counter salt solution and wear their masks to help avoid bacteria or pollen from entering their nose or mouth.