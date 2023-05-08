TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Towanda’s water is safe to drink, and people no longer have to boil the water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment put the City of Towanda’s public water system under a boil water advisory last Thursday because of a water line break. The break caused a loss of pressure which increases the chance of bacterial contamination.

But on Monday, the KDHE said that lab tests show no contamination, so it rescinded the boil water advisory.

Towanda water customers who have questions can call 316-536-2243.

To learn more about the KDHE’s public water supply guidance, click here.