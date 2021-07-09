Two days of free dental care coming to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The popular Kansas Mission of Mercy dental clinic is returning to Wichita in two weeks. Volunteer dentists, hygienists, assistants, and others will treat patients for free at Century II on July 23 and 24.

Treatments include free fillings and tooth extractions. If you want to be treated, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no appointments. The clinic opens at 5:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be up to each patient to decide how early to get in line.

The clinic can only treat so many people each day. Once that number is reached, the doors will close. People who are still in line when the doors close Friday are not given priority Saturday.

This year’s clinic will look slightly different with social distancing, mask wearing, and other precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers of the Kansas Mission of Mercy say that even though safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines have been widely distributed, they ask that you please stay home if are sick or feeling like you are getting sick.

The Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation (KDCF) is targeting low-income individuals and families for the services. The KDCF is spreading the word through local schools, churches, and organizations.

You do not need to bring proof of income, dental records or other documents. But you are encouraged to bring a list of allergies and prescriptions. To get answers to frequently asked questions, visit KSDentalFoundation.org.

This will mark the 20th Kansas Mission of Mercy project and the third time it has been offered in Wichita. The last time it was here was eight years ago. During the previous 19 clinics, more than 30,000 patients were given $19 million in dental care.