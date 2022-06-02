GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson workers in Finney County have a new option for health care. The company has opened a Bright Blue Health Center in Garden City.

The center at 512 N. Seventh Street is one of seven Bright Blue Health Centers that Tyson has opened nationwide.

The health centers give Tyson team members and their families access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.

Tyson Chief Medical Officer Dr. Claudia Coplein was in Garden City for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

“We’re opening these health centers because some of our front-line team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis,” she said. “We want to change that.”

She called the center an investment in Tyson’s Garden City team members and their families. Tyson is Finney County’s largest employer.

The health center, operated by Marathon Health, provides primary and preventative care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, and behavioral health counseling.

Spouses and dependents age two and older who are covered by the Tyson insurance plan will be eligible. In addition, the clinics are designed to serve a diverse workforce, providing communications in multiple languages.

Tyson said the name Bright Blue is intended to convey the outlook of a bright future thanks to easily accessible healthcare and the company`s familiar heritage color, blue.