U.S. health officials increase protection measures at major airports to curb Coronavirus spread

by: NBC

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, the Centers for Disease control is increasing screening at U.S. airports.

U.S. health officials are expanding screening of international travelers as the death toll from coronavirus continues to rise in Asia. 

More than 4,500 cases have been confirmed in China, most in the city of Wuhan, where health officials believe the infections originated.

Only five cases have been confirmed in the United States, with 110 patients evaluated in 26 states.

People who tested positive had all recently traveled to Wuhan, and none were infected by person-to-person contact here at home.  

The Centers for Disease Control is now screening passengers arriving at 20 airports nationwide and is urging travelers to forego any unnecessary trips to China.
    
“Americans should know this is a potentially very serious public health threat, but at this point, Americans should not worry about their own safety,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar stated.

