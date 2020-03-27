UN health agency settles in for long fight with virus

Breaking News
BREAKING: Governor Kelly declares statewide stay-at-home order, effective March 30
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

UN health agency settles in for long fight with virus

by: JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press

A women beats a cooking top in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, March 20, 2020 during the ‘Switzerland says thank you’ campaign to thank paramedics who fight against the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said Friday that widespread testing for the new coronavirus is crucial and countries should not be faulted for reporting higher numbers of cases. He also appealed for a shift toward public health strategies that allow us “to live with this virus” until a vaccine emerges.

The comments from Dr. Michael Ryan suggested a change in mindset at WHO and the U.N. health agency’s increased resignation that the virus first identified in China late last year will be around for a while. The number of people infected worldwide exceeded 585,000 by Friday night.

“At this point, no one can predict how long this epidemic is going to last,” Ryan said during a WHO news conference. “We are entering and moving to an uncertain future. … Many countries around the world are just beginning the cycle of this epidemic.”

For weeks, WHO officials spoke during daily briefings in Geneva of a “window of opportunity” to try to contain the spread of the virus. But lately there have been indications that the containment window has closed.

Ryan called Friday for moving from measures designed to “take the heat” out of the pandemic to ones aimed at “much more precise targets, directed targets, that will allow us, at the very least, to live with this virus until we can develop a vaccine to get rid of it.” A vaccine against the virus isn’t expected for at least 12 to 18 months.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

WHO officials continue to caution that much remains unknown about the virus including why people who aren’t elderly or have preexisting conditions become seriously ill with COVID-19.

Ryan said 10% to 15% percent of people under age 50 will have a “moderate to severe infection.”

At the same time, WHO officials emphasized the importance of testing widely for the virus, saying it would enable health officials to get a better grasp on outbreaks even if increasing numbers of people testing positive may stir unease.

“We should not punish countries for getting larger numbers,” Ryan said. “If we create a situation where we overreact to the daily number, then there’s a disincentive to actually test.”

“Having a larger number means I know where the virus is better,” he said.

With the governments in many countries imposing nationwide lockdowns, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that limits on travel or leaving the house “influences individual human rights.”

“But this is a choice that we should make,” he said. “Meaning, in order to have collective security, to be a better society and to fight the virus, we give our freedom, you know, for a while.”

