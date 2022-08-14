WICHITA, Kan. (Telemundo Kansas) — Many kids across Kansas will attend their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 15.

USD 259 held a back-to-school vaccination event for students and their families.

The goal for USD 259 is to get as many kids and their families vaccinated, especially before the start of the new school year. USD 259 has been keeping up with these mobile clinics throughout the year. But now, as school approaches, they hope to see more people attend.

“We are now not only able to vaccinate our school-age students, but we also have the opportunity to vaccinate siblings ages 6 months to 4 years as well,” said USD 259 Director of Health Kimber Kasitz.

Nurses at the pop-up site saw around 50 people for the vaccination event. They are, however, encouraging more students and parents to attend the pop-up clinics before the immunization deadline for public schools on October 13th.

“And also get those can be healthy physicals, eye exams, things like that as soon as you can,” Kasitz said.

USD 259 is offering the first, second and third COVID-19 injection and the extra booster for those 50 and over.