TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say a line of ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits are being recalled nationwide due to the possibility they may contain undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said a public health alert is active for Never Any! brand’s ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits. This is due to chocolate chip cookies in the kits possibly containing undeclared peanut, posing a serious or life-threatening allergy risk to those with peanut allergies. The public health alert was issued instead of a recall as it is believed that the products are no longer for sale.

The FSIS says the lunch kits were made between June 27, 2023 and July 5, 2023. The following product is impacted by this public health alert:

2.9 oz plastic tray packages containing “NEVER ANY! UNCURED HAM & CHEESE LUNCH KIT” with a use by date of Sept. 18, 2023.

The FSIS says these products were shipped to stores nationwide and should bear establishment number 645 inside the Canadian mark of inspection. The public health alert was issued after it was found that the company which produced the lunch kits received word from their chocolate chip cookie supplier that the cookies may contain peanut residue.

The FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of people having adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products yet. Those with health concerns are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider.

The chief concern of the FSIS is that these products may be in people’s refrigerators. The products should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase. Those who have peanut allergies are urged not to consume the food in the lunch kits.

If you have any questions about this public health alert, you can reach out to Maple Leaf Foods Inc. at 1-877-526-4520 or at media.hotline@mapleleaf.com. You can also call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. You can see the original public health alert online by clicking here.