Vaping devices now being accepted on Drug Take Back Day

More than medication is being collected during Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges also are being accepted for disposal.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says the change stemmed from concerns across about illnesses and death associated with vaping and the high rate of vaping among young people.
More than 1,600 people, many of them teens and adults, have been sickened in a national vaping illness outbreak that appears to have started in March. At least 34 have died.
Now in its 10th year with twice-yearly collections, the administration’s Drug Take Back day has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the program Saturday, urging people to take advantage of it at over 4,000 locations.
In Sedgwick County, you can dispose of unwanted drugs at:
- Cheney fire station, 525 N. Main in Cheney
- Walgreens, 440 N. Andover Road
- Dillons, 9450 E. Harry
- Haysville Police Department, 200 W. Grand in Haysville
- Bel Aire Police Department, 7651 E. Central Park Ave. in Bel Aire
- Household Hazardous Waste facility, 801 W. Stillwell in Wichita
- Goddard City Hall, 118 N. Main in Goddard
- Oaklawn Activity Center, 4900 S. Clifton in Wichita
- Sedgwick County Zoo, 5500 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita
- Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore in Derby
- Maize Police Department, 10100 W. Grady in Maize
