WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer`s in Wichita is on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Naftzger Park.

The Walk route is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the Promise Garden Flower ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. Register for the walk by clicking here.

Money raised from the event goes to research on the disease.

More than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and 55,000 are right here in Kansas. To learn more about the disease, click here.