WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Water customers in Wellington no longer have to boil their water. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water advisory it issued for the City of Wellington’s public water supply system last week.

The advisory was issued after an equipment failure caused high turbidity in the system, putting the water at risk for bacterial and parasitic contamination.

The KDHE says the water has been tested at a certified lab and is safe, and the equipment problem has been fixed.

Boil water advisories for the City of Mayfield and Sumner County Rural Water Districts 1, 2, and 3 are still in effect until the KDHE receives lab tests. Only the KDHE can rescind the boil water advisories.

Customers with questions should call the water system at 620-434-5353 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.

For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.