WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas students who want to become nurses will have a new school to choose from starting later this year.

Wesley Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing, both affiliates of HCA Healthcare, are teaming up to create more nurses in Kansas by putting a Galen campus directly across the street from Wesley Medical Center.

Wesley says that according to a recent report, the U.S. will be short 200,000 to 450,000 nurses by 2025. The report says some nurses will be leaving the profession as an older population needs more nurses.

Galen has more than a dozen campuses around the U.S. Its Wichita campus will be on the first floor and the entire fourth floor of Wesley Medical Plaza, 551 N. Hillside.

In Wichita, the college will initially offer a two-year-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program and a Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge) program starting July 5. Galen also offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs.

“We are excited to work with Galen to promote the education of new nurses in the Wichita community and the continuing education of current nurses in the Wesley Healthcare workforce,” David Leslie, chief nursing officer at Wesley Healthcare, said. “Galen, along with all of our other strong nursing education partners, will help ensure our patients will continue to receive excellent patient care against the backdrop of a national nursing shortage. Expanding access to nursing education is critical to ensure healthcare quality in the greater Wichita area for decades to come.”

Admission for the first term has already started. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling 877-223-7040 or visiting galencollege.edu.