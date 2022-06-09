WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center is working to improve cancer care in Wichita and the surrounding Kansas communities.

On Thursday, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Wesley hospital announced a new capital project that will take 12 to 14 months to complete. It will help improve oncology facilities, patient rooms, nursing stations and a family room.

Zahra Raki, regional vice president for cancer services for Sarah Cannon, has been working to provide national resources to Wesley. She explained what the institute offers.

“It is going to be more access, access to research trials in a bigger way than currently exists, more investment for the oncology service line and care of the patients. This being a network, a national network, will help that patient’s cases be discussed at the national level with the national experts,” Raki said.

Raki, whose background is in ICU nursing, says cancer is a confusing time for patients.

“Patients when they hear that word cancer, their life goes upside down, and we provide nurses, oncology certified nurses, to hold the hand of those patients from that moment on all the way to their survivorship,” Raki added.