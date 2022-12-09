WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wesley Medical Center will begin restricting patient visitation starting Monday, Dec. 12.

The move is prompted by the continued increase of respiratory infections in the community.

“We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 infections in the community and among our healthcare workers,” said Bill Voloch, CEO of Wesley Healthcare, in a news release. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to step up visitor restrictions slightly in an effort to help reduce the spread of these viruses.”

Patients will be allowed just two visitors at a time during visiting hours which are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and no children under the age of 12 will be allowed. All visitors must continue to wear a mask.

However, one parent or guardian will be allowed overnight for pediatric, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and neonatal special care unit (NSCU) patients. Two support people will be allowed to stay for women in labor, both of whom can remain overnight.

One patient advocates for pre or post-surgery for persons with disabilities and confused or anxious patients. Two family members for end-of-life situations.

Voloch says the hospital will revisit the policy if they see a sharp decline in infections and hospitalizations. For more, visit wesleymc.com.