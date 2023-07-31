WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke could save a person’s life.

Learn the symptoms and what to do if either occurs below:

Heat exhaustion

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating.

According to the CDC, heat exhaustion is most likely to affect the elderly, people with high blood pressure and those working in a hot environment.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

The CDC says to treat someone who has heat exhaustion by doing the following:

Take the person to a clinic or emergency room for medical evaluation and treatment

Call 911 if medical care is unavailable

Have someone stay with the person until help arrives

Remove the person from the hot area and give liquids to drink

Remove unnecessary clothing, including shoes and socks

Cool the person with cold compresses or have the person wash their head, face, and neck with cold water

Encourage frequent sips of cool water

Heat stroke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. It is the most serious heat-related illness.

According to the CDC, when heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. It can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC says to treat someone who has heat stroke by doing the following:

Call 911 for emergency medical care

Stay with the person until emergency medical services arrive

Move the person to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing

Cool the person quickly using the following methods: With a cold water or ice bath, if possible Wet the skin Place cold, wet cloths on the skin Soak clothing with cool water

Circulate the air around the person to speed cooling

Place cold, wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin, or soak the clothing with cool water

For more heat-related illnesses, click here.