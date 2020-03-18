What’s Happening: Inmates seek release, war weaken defenses

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church

What’s Happening: Inmates seek release, war weaken defenses

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

These are some of the latest developments Wednesday in the world’s coronavirus pandemic:

NUMBER OF WORLDWIDE CASES TOPS 200,000

The number of people infected worldwide surpassed the 200,000 mark. Deaths topped 8,000, but the number of people considered recovered reached over 82,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany. The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France.

GOVERNMENTS GRAPPLE WITH BORDER CLOSURES

Governments grappledwith how to implement border closures and lockdowns that caused transportation chaos and imperiled economies but which authorities said y are needed to slow the spread of the virus. European Union leaders agreed to shut down the bloc’s external borders and ban entry of most foreigners for 30 days. The United States and Canada were working on a mutual ban on nonessential travel between the two countries.

WAR-RAVAGED MIDDLE EAST COUNTRIES FACE NEW SCOURGE

Long-running warsand conflicts across the Middle East have wrecked potential defenses against coronavirus outbreaks, leaving millions vulnerable in Yemen, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip and elsewhere. Health care systems have been gutted; war has damaged key infrastructure. Several of the countries are carved up among opposing factions, rival claimant governments or armed groups, impeding any possible nationwide strategies to protect public health. Further complicating the response in countries with long-running conflicts, hundreds of thousands of people driven from their homes by fighting are crowded in close quarters in tent camps or improper housing.

PRISON INMATES SEEK COMPASSIONATE RELEASE

America’snearly 7,000 jails, prisons and correction facilities are an ideal breeding ground for the coronavirus, as dangerous as nursing homes and cruise ships but far less sanitary. That has prompted some inmates to plead for compassionate release or home detention. Among them are President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, the former head of the Cali drug cartel and dozens of inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost an employee to the virus this week.

RESPECTING PERSONAL SPACE

The novel coronavirus has rapidly redefined the concept of respecting personal space for Italians, as well as for South Koreans, Filipinos, Americans, Spaniards and citizens of many other crowded parts of the world. In hard-hit Italy, a nationwide decree that took effect last week obliges people to stay at least 1 meter (about 40 inches) apart. Overnight, habits were turned upside down in a tactile society where walking arm-in-arm with friends, kissing neighbors in greeting and patting the heads of babies are the norm. Whether acting under government orders or following basic public health advice, people are putting distance between themselves to keep the coronavirus away.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories