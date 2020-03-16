What’s Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down

1  of  68
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

What’s Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down

A young man wearing a face mask walks across an empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 16, 2020. The Czech government has imposed further dramatic restrictions on the movement in efforts to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government is declaring a quarantine for the entire country, an unprecedented measure in his country’s history that became effective on Monday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Millions of people are stocking up and holing up at home a as a growing number of governments fight to bring the coronavirus under control. The number of reported cases worldwide topped 175,000 with 6,700 deaths. More than 77,000 people have recovered from the illness.

These are some of the latest developments Monday:

VIRUS MARCHES WEST

China, where the virus was first detected in December, now accounts for less than halfof the world’s nearly 175,000 reported cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Spain overtook South Korea as the country with the fourth most confirmed cases, after China, Italy and Iran. As the virus moves west, it is leaving millions of people in the United States, Europe and elsewhere hunkering down at home. Schools, concerts and sporting events are being canceled and many restaurants were offering only takeout or delivery. The White House urged older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out over the next 15 days. President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. may be dealing with the new virus until “July or August.”

READING, BAKING, HIKING — AND HOARDING

After being chastised for hoarding canned goods and toilet paper, many Americans are learning to enjoy a slower pace of lifeas they avoid gatherings that could spread the virus. Some are taking on long-delayed home repair projects or elaborate baking projects. Others are reaching for books or going hiking. A company that offers online courses has seen a jump in business. “I feel like now I have time to relax,” said Nicole Schaefer in Portland, Oregon, who is learning to make macarons. Not that long ago, people confined at home in China were looking for ways to beat the boredom.

NEW CRISIS LOOMING IN AFRICA

The coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 30 of Africa’s 54 countries and regional power South Africa is warning of a new crisis once the virus begins spreading in crowded low-income communities. The most alarming confirmation of a first case comes from Somalia, which has one of the continent’s weakest health systems after nearly three decades of conflict. Tanzania, Liberia and Benin also announced their first cases. African nations have begun imposing travel restrictions as many confirmed cases come from abroad.

STOCKS DROP AMID ECONOMIC STANDSTILL

Emergency government actions taken to prop up the economy didn’t stop financial markets from suffering morestaggering losses. The U.S. stock market had its worse day in more than three decades, amid deepening fears the coronavirus will throw the global economy into a recession. The best-case scenario for many investors is that the economic shock will be steep but short. Pessimists are preparing for longer-term effects.

VACCINE TRIAL STARTS IN U.S.

The first participants in a clinical trial for an experimental vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus received doses at a research institute in the United States. Officials caution it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine. It’s the first launch of many efforts around the world to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which started Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

