Why are so many Kansans experiencing allergies? Video

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) - If there’s one thing we can all agree on that’s annoying, it’s allergies.

“You know it’s usually sneezing, thank God for Kleenex.” Pam Finley said. “But now, I have a tickle in my throat that is just so irritating, and I can’t get rid of it.”

Finley is just one of the many Kansans dealing with those annoying seasonal allergies.

She said she goes through at least three boxes of tissues a week and relies on her medication.

“If it wasn’t for nasal spray and my allergy medicine, I don’t know what I would do,” she said. “It just makes you sicker than a dog, it makes you tired and just lethargic.”

Finley said she’s dealt with allergies before, but this season seems worse than others.

Typically during this time of the year, DNP Jamie Schneider said Kansas is pretty dry. However, with all the recent rain and over-vegetation, she’s seeing more symptoms.

So we have things that are still growing, a lot of ragweed,” Schneider said. “So, all that stuff is still circulating. And of course when the storms are coming in and the wind is blowing, then we’re breathing it in.”

Symptoms include itchy eyes, ears, nose and throat.

She said the best way to get over allergies is to rest and get antihistamines.

“Claritin because it’s over the counter and it’s inexpensive,” she said. “The generic loratadine or you can do the Zyrtec, Allegra. All of those over the counter will help.”

But for Finley, she said she’s looking forward to winter, so her allergies can go away.

“Well, it’s a little too soon for a freeze, but that always helps,” Finley said.