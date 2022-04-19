WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The agency that monitors air quality across the United States is showing that Wichita’s air is unhealthy on Tuesday. AirNow.gov shows the air quality index (AQI) in Wichita as 161 as of 10 a.m.

The City of Wichita reports that it was 176 earlier in the day. It expects the AQI to continue to decrease until it is back in a healthy range by mid-day.

Wichita air quality reading as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Courtesy AirNow.gov)

The City blames the unhealthy number on heavy smoke due to agricultural burning in the Flint Hills.

While the smoke is present, the City suggests that you do the following to protect your health:

Limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activity

People with respiratory or heart-related issues should remain indoors

Keep doors & windows closed

Use an air filter with your air conditioning unit

Drink water to stay hydrated

If you have symptoms of chest pain, tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue, contact your doctor

To learn more about air quality visit BeAirAwareKS.org. To check the air quality in your town, visit AirNow.gov.