WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Right now it is illegal to possess a fentanyl test strip in the City of Wichita. But some members of the community say that the strips save lives, and the penalties for possession should be relaxed.

On Tuesday, members of the Wichita City Council came together to discuss the issue. In the end, they decided to table any action on fentanyl test strips, and during their discussion, there were mixed opinions about what the city council should do.

“I think we need to get moving of these fentanyl test strips as soon as possible. This is something that could save lives,” said City Council Member Mike Hoheisel.

A call to action to remove fentanyl test strips from the city court and into the hands of the district court.

“Do we want our officers out there fighting crime, or do we want them actually arresting a mother who bought test strips for her son who is fighting addiction right now,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

City Council Members Becky Tuttle and Jeff Blubaugh raised concern over the lack of community input on the potential change.

“At this point, I don’t have a stance. I need to learn more. I think the community needs to learn more,” said Vice Mayor Becky Tuttle.

Another question that has been brought to the table: Do the test strips actually work?

“Are people getting them from an authentic source? Are they going to give them an authentic diagnosis or reading? We certainly don’t want to endorse or support something that could be putting someone in further harm,” said Tuttle.

Wichita Police Department’s Interim Chief Lem Moore shared in the meeting that plans for a town hall are in motion about fentanyl and if the strips could make a difference.

“In my professional opinion, as far as if that is available to identify if there is drugs, if it is a legitimate test strip, and if it is approved by the government or whoever to utilize … it probably would save lives,” said Moore.

All city council members did take action on some other items. They voted to approve several criminal charges to match state law. They will revisit fentanyl test strips and marijuana on August 2.