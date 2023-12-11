WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patients who are experiencing a particular form of heart and kidney impairment that isn’t responding to traditional treatment may soon benefit from a new, potentially breakthrough medical device that is getting its first trial in Wichita.

(L) Bassem Chehab, MD (R) Brett Grizzell, MD, Ascension Via Christi

Biotech company Procyrion™ has developed a new device called Aortix™, and Wichita will be the first official testing ground for it. The first US randomized patient for the clinical trial was enrolled by Wichita cardiologist Bassem Chehab, MD, and cardiothoracic surgeon Brett Grizzell, MD, who heads St. Francis’ Structural Heart team.

The device is used to treat Acute Decompensated Heart Failure. Like in heart failure, the heart can no longer effectively pump blood. However, the medications that treat the symptoms, like edema, are not as effective and often require hospitalization to bring them under control.

“Today, there are no effective treatment options for patients with ADHF who remain congested despite being treated with high-dose intravenous diuretic therapy,” says Dr. Chehab in a news release from Ascension. “These patients have very poor outcomes in terms of death and rehospitalization, and therefore, new therapy options are critically needed.”

According to the manufacturer, Aortix™ works similarly to a ramjet engine. Doctors use a catheter to install the device in the aorta chamber.

As the heart beats and pulls blood into the aorta, some of that blood is pulled into the Aortix™ device. It speeds up and comes out the other end at a higher pressure into the bottom of the aorta. That change should allow the heart to perform better, which should also decrease fluid congestion in the body by allowing the kidneys to expel more fluid.

“Our Structural Heart team’s participation in clinical trials is making treatment options available to patients for whom there are no other appropriate medical interventions,” says Kevin Strecker, Ascension Via Christi CEO. “In doing so, they are helping to expand what will be available in future years to patients around the world.”

If the clinical trial is successful and the device is approved, the company says the Aortix™ may also be effective in helping to treat other heart-related issues.