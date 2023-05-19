WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and their family members were treated to a baby shower on Friday at Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St.

A nonprofit group called Pearl’s Memory Babies delivered baby dolls to the residents. The residents were very emotional, and several smiled when presented with the baby dolls.

“The moment they hold these babies, it brings back that historical moment in their lives,” said Sarah Oenning, Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America vice president of the Department of Giving. “We know research says that obviously, they can really draw back on those old memories, not the recent things, not the day-to-day things, so the babies here from Pearl’s Memory Babies are here to evoke those old memories.”

You can donate to Pearl’s Memory Babies by clicking here.

