WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black women are more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes in Kansas compared to surrounding states, according to a study published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers from the University of Washington and Massachusetts General Hospital found of all ethnic groups in the United States, Black women had the highest median state maternal mortality rate.

The study also shows in 2019, Black mothers in Kansas were more than twice as likely to die from pregnancy as their counterparts in Missouri, Nebraska, and Colorado.

Although the new research shows Black women in Kansas are especially at risk for pregnancy-related deaths, there are resources available in the state.

The Kansas Birth Justice Society helps families of color access care during and after pregnancy. The organization connects moms with personalized care from providers like doulas.

“They feel cared about, they know that they’re nurtured, and any concerns they have are going to be followed up on,” said Sapphire Garcia-Lies, Executive Director of the Kansas Birth Justice Society.

Moms of color need space to decompress from the pressures they face, according to Garcia-Lies.

A meditation room in the nonprofit’s office is there to provide relief.

“Stress has a real physical impact on the body,” Garcia-Lies said. “We call it weathering.”

The Urban League of Kansas also serves many moms of color through its family resource center, which is located in a neighborhood predominantly populated by people of color.

The nonprofit focuses on connecting parents to health care. It’s bringing on a benefits specialist to help mothers access Medicaid.

“We’re excited about doing that work specifically because we realize that health equity, access to medical care is a huge issue for minority populations,” said Cindy Miles, Interim CEO of the Urban League of Kansas.

Additionally, the Kansas Birth Justice Society offers support groups and workshops. Both organizations provide free food and supplies to moms and their kids.