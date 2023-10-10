WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wednesday is the deadline to have your student vaccinations up to date, or your child can no longer attend school.

Robert Meyer says his daughter, Sam, may be left out.

“We were told by the school nurse and someone else at the school [that] Sam is not compliant,” said Robert. “And we’re pretty much making her a school dropout at this point if nothing can be done.”

Robert says Sam had two meningitis shots, as required by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. However, one of the shots was given too soon and is considered out of date by the KDHE. Now Sam is technically out of compliance for vaccination status to attend school.

“So they consider it invalid. And not accepting it for being in compliance for the state mandate,” said Robert. “We’re looking into some options like online. But it’s stated that the mandate also has to be abided by for that.”

Robert is considering asking grandma if she will provide homeschool for his daughter.

“Grandma is retired, but I kind of feel like asking her to teach Sam and keep her educationally compliant is a lot to ask, especially when that’s what the education system is for,” said Robert.

As Robert considers options, he is asking if a doctor would recommend a third dose of meningitis vaccine for Sam. He is also considering asking lawmakers to contact KDHE to see if an exception could be considered for temporary school attendance while families figure out options if they are caught in his similar situation.

“Maybe an exception for the people that have a special needs child,” said Robert.

Robert says Sam lives with intellectual challenges and has been enrolled in special needs classes for years.

“She loves school. And it is very helpful for her in every aspect of her life,” said Robert.

Robert also is concerned because he believes Sam may not be in a position to obtain a GED.

“I want to see her continue in school,” said Robert. “Her future will be better served if she completes her education.”

A spokesperson for USD 259 on Tuesday said they are bound by KDHE guidelines for vaccination status.