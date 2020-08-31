Wichita physician recommends getting this year’s flu shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, multiple experts have expressed the same concern for people to get the vaccine we do have: the flu shot.

In a coronavirus update last week, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman indicated getting this year’s flu shot is more important than years before. It’s a sentiment echoed by Ascension Medical Group president Dr. Philip Newlin.

“I think if somebody does contract influenza, and then manages to contract coronavirus afterwards, there’s going to be a period of time where their ability to fight off both of these situations. Both of these conditions are going to be more difficult,” Newlin said.

The standard three symptoms of influenza are cough, fever, and body aches whereas the two most common symptoms of COVID-19 are cough and fever. The symptom overlap can cause confusion. Standards for returning to work and school are different for influenza and coronavirus.

With many of the long-term effects of coronavirus still unknown, Dr. Newlin says there have been instances of normally healthy people dealing with chest tightness or residual lung issues even weeks later.

“If that happens and you manage to contract influenza afterwards, your course with influenza is simply gonna be rough. And, you might as well prevent that risk if at all possible,” Newlin said.

Flu vaccines are available now with pharmacies like Dillons already stocked up. Newlin suggests getting your vaccine from mid-September to whenever the supply is available.

Lastly, Dr. Newlin says getting both coronavirus and influenza in the same season would not just be a double whammy, he describes the impact as similar to “one plus one equals three.”

LATEST STORIES: