WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools and the Sedgwick County Health Department are hosting free vaccine clinics.

The vaccine clinics will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25, at Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.

Students in preschool through 12th grade are eligible to receive the required and recommended vaccines at no cost.

WPS is asking that you bring along with you the following:

Vaccination records

Health insurance card (if the child has insurance)

Letter of required immunizations from school nurse (if applicable)

A parent or guardian must be present.

When you arrive, park in the visitor parking lot located at the southwest corner of Lincoln and Edgemoor. Enter through door #33, across from the flag pole.

Bilingual staff will be available.