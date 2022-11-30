WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools is hosting a vaccine clinic Thursday, Dec. 1. from 4-6 p.m.

Those interested in receiving a flu shot or the COVID-19 vaccine or booster will need to register online in advance of Thursday’s clinic. It will be held at the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, located at Lincoln and Edgemoor.

You will need to bring your health insurance card if receiving the flu vaccine. If getting a COVID-19 booster, be sure to bring your vaccine card.

To register online or for more details, click here.