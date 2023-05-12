WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) and Ascension Via Christi have announced a new partnership.

Ascension Via Christi’s hospitals in Wichita will provide office and classroom space to Wichita State’s College of Health Professions School of Nursing and School of Health Sciences. It’s hoped the students who graduate from the program transition to jobs at Ascension Via Christi Wichita hospitals.

“We’re seeing a shortage of healthcare workers across our city, across our state, across the country. It’s important for us to come together to collaborate and generate more healthcare professionals in the future,” says Ascension Via Christi CEO Kevin Streker. “It’s our goal to educate local kids who become healthcare professionals and keep them in this market, keep them in the city of Wichita.”

Wichita State and Ascension Via Christi say the partnership will also provide opportunities for current and future employees to continue their education through WSU and develop professionally.

