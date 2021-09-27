Wichita State University offers free counseling to everyone in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University says a relatively new mental health clinic on campus is offering comprehensive free counseling services to everyone in the Wichita community.

“We wanted to be able to reach out to the community and try to break down the stigma around seeking mental health services,” said Dr. Jody Fiorini, chair of Intervention Services and Leadership in Education for Wichita State’s College of Applied Studies.

WSU says counseling is different than psychology in that it’s more about wellness and preventative services than acute conditions. The clinic helps empower people to take control of their mental health and, at the same time, it gives WSU counseling students real-world experience.

The WISE Clinic is staffed by graduate students in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Wichita State, and the student clinicians are supervised by the six faculty members who also work at the clinic. Most services are offered in-person or virtually.

The WSU Integrated Support and Empowerment (WISE) Clinic is in Ahlberg Hall, 1845 Fairmount St. It is open Monday through Friday. You can request an appointment online by clicking here, or by calling 316-978-7529.

Some of the services that WISE offers include the following:

Adult and adolescent counseling

Parent support

Child play therapy

Group counseling

Counseling for people with disabilities

Sports counseling

A sensory room for children and adults on the autism spectrum

“Individuals don’t need to wait to reach the end of the rope to look for help,” said Dr. Mahsa Maghsoudi, WISE clinical director. “Sometimes having a trustworthy professional to talk to without feeling judged is what makes all the difference in someone’s life.”