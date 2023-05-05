WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Construction is beginning on a new rehabilitation hospital for Wichita. Wesley Healthcare leaders broke ground for the new facility this week.

The 41-bed physical rehabilitation hospital is being built on the site of the former Wichita Children’s Home in the 800 block of North Holyoke. It will be one block north of Wesley Medical Center.

The hospital is expected to be complete toward the end of 2024 and is projected to employ about 90 full-time staff members in its first year.

Wesley used to have a 65-bed rehab hospital in west Wichita, near 13th and Tyler, but it closed in March 2022. Wesley Healthcare said the building needed significant investment to remain viable, and the location was challenging.

(Courtesy Wesley Healthcare)

“Many of our patients who lived in east Wichita found our west Wichita location challenging or inconvenient,” Bill Voloch, Wesley Healthcare president and CEO, said in a news release. “Our new facility, which will be within a block of our Hillside campus, will be easily accessible from both east and west Wichita and provide a more seamless transition for patients as they are moved into the rehab environment from the hospital.”

The new $60 million facility will provide rehab for patients recovering from strokes, trauma, spinal injuries, and many other conditions.

“There is currently a significant shortage of physical rehabilitation beds in Wichita, so we’ve seen many patients being sent hours away to facilities in other cities or, in some cases, other states,” Voloch said. “Having these additional rehabilitation beds in our community will help keep those patients here at home with their families.”

Wesley Healthcare said the rehabilitation hospital will include an open-air courtyard featuring several therapy stations.