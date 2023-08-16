WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis all fall under the category of chronic conditions.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne joined “Kansas Today” to talk about special workshops to help people with chronic conditions live better lives. Byrne says the workshops help those living conditions to improve energy levels, reduce depression and create better relationships with healthcare providers.

The workshops are free for anyone who is a caregiver or for a person suffering from a chronic condition.

The meetings start today, Aug. 16, and will go through Sept. 20. They run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. are the Sedgwick County Health Department, Fredrickson Auditorium, 1900 E. 9th St. For more information, click here.