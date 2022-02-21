WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botox is typically known for its ability to fill in wrinkles and make people look younger, but for one woman, it’s not about the looks. Instead, it’s the feeling of being young again.

As people age, a common challenge becomes an overactive bladder. According to the Urology Care Foundation, 33 million Americans deal with an overactive bladder.

It means when you’ve got to go, there is a sense of panic that you might not make it, and that has been the case for Carrie Hendrickson.

“You go to sporting events, and there’s a real long line, or you’re on the road traveling, and there’s not a lot of stops in between here and Oklahoma City,” said Hendrickson. “All of a sudden, you have to go to the bathroom, and it’s total panic.”

She said she went to her doctor and was first prescribed prescriptions, but it wasn’t working.

“I found myself going more and more and more, and it was becoming more and more embarrassing,” she said.

That’s when Hendrickson talked with her doctor.

“I went into the doctor, and I said, ‘look, I’m tired of messing around with this, I’m tired of being embarrassed, I’m tired of all the things that go with this,’ it’s more emotional than anything else,” she said. “He went through three different options that I could choose, and two of them were a form of surgery, one of them wasn’t.”

Doctor Simon Patton, urogynecologist for Ascension Medical Group Via Christi, said he specializes in treating all types of urinary incontinence and conditions like uterine and bladder prolapse. He said Botox is effective in treating this.

“Botox is a therapy that is used kind of throughout medicine basically for muscles that aren’t acting appropriately,” said Patton. “We use it now for the bladder because basically, for some patients, the bladder muscle just kind of gets a mind of its own and starts to become overactive, so it’s just squeezing when it shouldn’t, and it gives people symptoms like waking up a lot at night to go to the bathroom, feeling a real strong urge that they like I got to get there, and I’m able to sit through movies or sit through dinner and so what the Botox does is helps calm down that muscle.”

He said it’s very common in his patients. While it’s not a permanent fix, it can last six to eight months before having to come back into the office for another dose.

It’s approximately a five-minute procedure performed either under local or general anesthesia. It’s covered by Medicare and most private insurers.

Women will see improvement within a week or two after the injection.

Hendrickson said a week after the treatment, that’s when she really noticed a difference.

“I drank two full beers, water, and ate and came home, and I was like whoa, that never happens right, I mean, my husband, he was like oh my gosh,” she said.

Hendrickson said she has received Botox for her overactive bladder two times and is due for her third.

“The things that they’re doing with this beyond just fixing the wrinkles around your eyes, it’s amazing,” she said. “We have this tool out here that women need to know about, and if it takes me being embarrassed for a few minutes to talk about it, then so be it.”

She said that it has been quick, painless and worth coming in.

“The humility was gone,” she said. “I tell everyone, it’s life-changing, and it is.”

While it’s not typically a dinner conversation, she said she wants it to be.

“Seriously, if we’re sitting around the cocktail hour, right, and we’re all got our martinis, and we start laughing, there is somebody in the group that’s gonna say ‘oh don’t make me laugh’, right, mhmm,” said Hendrickson. “Once you start talking to any of your friends, I mean all of them go tell me more, and it’s because we’re all dealing with it.”

She said people do not need to be embarrassed.

“Do I want to be the poster child of this?” she questioned. “No, but if it helps others and it helps other women start talking about it, let’s talk about it. We got to quit being embarrassed about this kind of stuff.”

Both Hendrickson and Patton said they wanted to get the message out there that there is a solution to a common problem.

“I think the biggest thing is just knowing not only that you’re not suffering alone, but also knowing that there’s help,” said Patton.

“The treatment has helped me do what I want to do without having reservations,” said Hendrickson. “Now, I get to stand in line with all the women, and we all laugh about the fact that we’re standing in line having to wait to go to the bathroom, and I’m not panicking. It’s life-changing.”