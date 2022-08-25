WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, Aug. 22, Wichita State University (WSU) welcomed the first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University (K-State) campus.

This program is a part of K-State’s Pathway to Nursing, a dual-degree program that offers students to first earn a Bachelor of Science from K-State and then a BSN from WSU. Not only is this the first dual-degree program between the two universities, but according to WSU, it’s also “the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.”

WSU’s nursing program at K-State was approved in March of 2022 by the Kansas Board of Nursing. A total of 20 students are accepted into the program each semester.

“We are extremely excited about this unique partnership with WSU, which has brought WSU’s excellent nursing program to Kansas State University and help with the growing health care needs of Kansas,” said Craig Harms, interim dean of the K-State College of Health and Human Sciences. “This innovative collaboration allows students to receive both an undergraduate degree from K-State and a bachelor’s degree in nursing through WSU while remaining on our campus.”

This program hopes to increase the number of bachelor’s-prepared registered nurses in the state and help address the region’s nursing shortage.

“We are very excited to welcome students in the inaugural nursing class,” said Gregory Hand, dean of the WSU College of Health Professions. “It is well-established that bachelor’s degree-trained nurses provide for high patient outcomes, and our graduates will play a very important role in improving the health of Kansans.”

There will be a celebration for the inaugural class on Friday, Aug. 26, in Manhattan, Kansas.

For more information on the WSU and K-State Pathway to Nursing program, click here.