WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As respiratory illnesses continue to surge across the state of Kansas, Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostic Lab has announced they are extending free testing through March 31, 2023.

The lab has been providing free COVID-19 testing since October 2020, when it opened in response to the pandemic to speed up testing for the virus. The lab is able to test large quantities of samples and provide a quick turnaround for diagnosis and treatment.

In December 2021, the lab was able to add triple virus testing to quickly diagnose patients. The lab is completely funded by the CARES Act.

“We are so grateful that our state leaders have been able to extend CARES funding to provide testing through this respiratory season,” said Sarah Nickel, director of the MDL, in a news release. “The RIC test provides results to three of the most common viruses circulating right now in our community. These viruses can cause very severe illness, especially in the young and the elderly.”

Testing through Molecular Diagnostic Lab is open to the public, with drive-up testing available by appointment. To be tested, you will need to do the following”