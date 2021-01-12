Wuhan COVID patients carry symptoms long after virus

WUHAN, China (NBC) – New research reveals most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Have at least one lingering symptom.
The study looked at over 1,700 COVID patients in Wuhan, China.
Three-quarters reported one or more symptoms six months after initially getting sick. The most common persisting symptom was fatigue or muscle aches, followed by sleep difficulties, depression, and anxiety.
But those who had the most severe cases more often had impaired lung function six months later.
LATEST STORIES:
- Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer today, cooler and more active later in the week
- OREO announces limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme
- Governor Kelly to try again to reorganize social services
- Manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped on back seen in Florida; U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigating
- US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose