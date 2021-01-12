Wuhan COVID patients carry symptoms long after virus

Medical staff work in the negative-pressure isolation ward in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China on Thursday reported 254 new deaths and a spike in virus cases of 15,152, after the hardest-hit province of Hubei applied a new classification system that broadens the scope of diagnoses for the outbreak, which has spread to more than 20 countries. (Chinatopix Via AP)

WUHAN, China (NBC) – New research reveals most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Have at least one lingering symptom.

The study looked at over 1,700 COVID patients in Wuhan, China.

Three-quarters reported one or more symptoms six months after initially getting sick. The most common persisting symptom was fatigue or muscle aches, followed by sleep difficulties, depression, and anxiety.

But those who had the most severe cases more often had impaired lung function six months later.