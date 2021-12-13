Youth psychiatric hospital planned for Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A new acute psychiatric hospital treating youth will soon open in Hays.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Monday that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services reached a contract agreement with KVC Hospitals.

The contract, effective July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2027, specifies admissions will begin in 2023 at a licensed 14-bed treatment center for youth up to 18 years to include up to 10 no-eject, no-reject State Institutional Alternative (SIA) beds focused on patients from the Larned State Hospital catchment area.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our services to Hays and surrounding areas so that we can touch the lives of more children when they need it most,” said Bobby Eklofe, President of KVC Hospitals. “As we continue to see increasing numbers of youth in crisis with more severe symptoms, these services are needed in Hays now more than ever before.”

KVC nonprofit children’s psychiatric hospitals and residential treatment centers serve youth who are struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, the impacts of trauma, and other behavioral health needs.