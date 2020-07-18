Healthcare workers among the many who are writing up a will because of the pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Attornies are seeing a rise in the number of people drafting up wills, many being frontline workers.

“It made it really clear that this could happen to any of us,” said Post Rock Family Medicine Physician Dr. Beth Oller.

With four young kids and a two-physician household, Doctor Beth Oller said writing up a will was something she needed to do.

“Coronavirus really brought it into perspective of how important it was to do this sooner rather than later,” said Oller.

Oller said she and her husband wanted to have a plan for their kids in case they were to get the virus working on the frontline.

She isn’t the only one that has this on her mind, Attorneys who focus on estate planning said they’re seeing a surge in inquiries.

“A lot of healthcare workers calling obviously being on the frontlines have an even increased concern of the virus and wanting to make sure that things are set,” said Morris and Laing Law Partner and Attorney Shannon Braun.

Braun has worked with many healthcare workers and she said even her longtime clients are finalizing their wills.

“It makes us think about planning for those things that a lot of times we don’t want to think about or we do put off,” said Braun.

Oller said while it’s the worst case scenario, ensuring her family is taken care of is her priority.

“It’s not always a comfortable conversation to have, however, this is a really perfect time as it brings these concerns and realities of life to the forefront,” said Oller.

