WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There was a happy get-together Tuesday afternoon for a Sedgwick County man, his wife, and the EMS staff who worked together to save his life.

On Sept. 5, around 7:45 a.m., Ed Gillespie suffered a major heart attack at his home. His wife, Dana, took immediate action by providing chest compressions.

“You just do what you have to do at the moment, and hopefully, it turns out right, and this time it did. Just feel very fortunate,” Dana said.

Ed Gillespie (cardiac arrest survivor) and his wife Dana meet the providers that helped save his life during a meet and greet on Dec. 19, 2023 (KSN Photo) Ed Gillespie (cardiac arrest survivor) and his wife Dana meet the providers that helped save his life during a meet and greet on Dec. 19, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Once she heard Ed make a noise, she grabbed the phone and called 911. She continued to talk with the dispatcher while continuing compressions and praying until help arrived.

“I was saying a lot of prayers during that time. In fact, I’m sure the dispatcher operator was a little angry with me because she wanted me to count, and I said, ‘No, I have to pray. I can’t count,'” Dana said.

First responders worked for more than 20 minutes, shocking him four times and providing him with a breathing tube before they were able to get his pulse back and get him to the hospital.

“Big please to meet all of them because I’m here and because of them,” Ed said. “I mean, that’s, what else do you say? To know they do this every day for so many people. They’re life savers. They are.”

Sedgwick County EMT Nathan McConnell said it’s nice to see the results of the work they do.

“Getting that confirmation that the work we do is validated,” McConnell said. “It’s being able to see the results of our work. It’s such a drastic outcome or change in a patient’s life, is just incredible.”

Cardiac arrest survivor pin from Sedgwick County EMS on Dec. 19, 2023 (KSN Photo) Cardiac arrest survivor coin from Sedgwick County EMS on Dec. 19, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Ed was given a cardiac survivor “badge of honor” pin, a survivor coin, and a few certificates in recognition.